Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $488.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $487.12.

NYSE:TMO opened at $472.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.14. The firm has a market cap of $187.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

