Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $238.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $353.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

