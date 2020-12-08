Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,079,000 after acquiring an additional 222,871 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,508,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,976,000 after purchasing an additional 168,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,503,000 after purchasing an additional 167,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,579,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

