Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $94.97. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.