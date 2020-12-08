Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 15.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

