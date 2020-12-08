Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $249.78 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $269.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.75 and a 200-day moving average of $234.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

