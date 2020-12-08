Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 380 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after buying an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,281,027 shares of company stock worth $557,399,722. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $245.76 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day moving average is $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

