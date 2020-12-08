JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.