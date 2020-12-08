Keep4r (KP4R) Trading Down 30.3% This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Keep4r has a market cap of $752,897.79 and $120,381.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for about $10.97 or 0.00058577 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003109 BTC.

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00150905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00303243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00934757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00465606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001789 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,611 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

