KeyCorp Raises The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $367.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $349.00 to $367.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised The Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.62.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock opened at $342.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $371.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after acquiring an additional 225,611 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.