KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 93,721 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 194,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

KLAC opened at $266.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.58 and a 200-day moving average of $203.45. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $267.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

