Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $30.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $40.44 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 22.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 124,328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 159.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 104,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.