Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.52). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIND. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

LIND stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

