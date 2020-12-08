Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) and PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Critical Analysis

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) and Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PolyOne and Live Oak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne 19.58% 16.97% 4.94% Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PolyOne and Live Oak Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne 0 1 5 0 2.83 Live Oak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

PolyOne currently has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential downside of 22.43%. Given PolyOne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyOne is more favorable than Live Oak Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of PolyOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Live Oak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PolyOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolyOne and Live Oak Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne $2.86 billion 1.23 $588.60 million $1.69 22.76 Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PolyOne has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Acquisition.

Summary

PolyOne beats Live Oak Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyOne

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants. It operates through the following segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, speciality inks, plasticols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment makes polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials. The Distribution segment distributes engineering and commodity grade resins, including PolyOne-produced solutions, principally to the North American, Central American, and Asian markets. The firm’s products include polymer distribution, screen printing inks, and thermoplastic elastomers. Its services include IQ design and color services. The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, OH.

About Live Oak Acquisition

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

