Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

