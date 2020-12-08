LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LTC. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE LTC opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

