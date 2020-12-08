Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.