Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.54.

MRVL stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $509,587.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

The Fly

