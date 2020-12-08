Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $124,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

