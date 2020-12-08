Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 678.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

