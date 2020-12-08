Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $34.83 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $41,403.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,247 shares of company stock worth $1,495,223. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $276,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

