Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $41,403.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,223. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 181,513 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

