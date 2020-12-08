Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meta Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

CASH opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $41,403.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $389,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,247 shares of company stock worth $1,495,223. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $10,259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $4,845,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 181,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 800.0% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

