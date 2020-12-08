Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) (MTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) (ASX:MTS) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Metcash Limited (MTS.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.34.

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

