Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) (MTS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on January 29th

Dec 8th, 2020

Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) (ASX:MTS) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Metcash Limited (MTS.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.34.

About Metcash Limited (MTS.AX)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

