MetLife (NYSE:MET) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in MetLife by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.