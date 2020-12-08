Mizuho Trims Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Target Price to $13.00

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASMB. BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of ASMB opened at $6.13 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 36.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 369,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.1% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 69,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

