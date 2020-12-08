Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Head to Head Review

Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monitronics International and Tencent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monitronics International $504.51 million 0.59 $565.08 million N/A N/A Tencent $53.57 billion 13.56 $13.50 billion $1.21 62.67

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Monitronics International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Monitronics International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monitronics International and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monitronics International N/A N/A N/A Tencent 24.40% 18.09% 9.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Monitronics International and Tencent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monitronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tencent 0 1 6 0 2.86

Tencent has a consensus price target of $78.66, indicating a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Tencent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent is more favorable than Monitronics International.

Summary

Tencent beats Monitronics International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monitronics International Company Profile

Monitronics International, Inc., doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. The company also offers home automation services, such as remote activation and control of security systems; support for video monitoring, flood sensors, and automated garage door and door lock capabilities; and thermostat integration services. In addition, it provides hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; customer and technical support related services to home monitoring systems and home automation services; and do-it-yourself and professional installation security solutions. It serves its customers through a network of authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Farmers Branch, Texas. Monitronics International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Ascent Capital Group, Inc.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services. The company is also involved in production, investment, and distribution of films and television programs for third parties, as well as copyrights licensing, merchandise sales, and other activities. In addition, it develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, information system integration, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

