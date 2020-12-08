Morgan Stanley Acquires 276,131 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Eastman Chemical worth $93,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at $27,810,527.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE EMN opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

