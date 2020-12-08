Morgan Stanley Acquires 696,379 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $98,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 72,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

