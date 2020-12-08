Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.38% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $107,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 382.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 170,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $131.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

