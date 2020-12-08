Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.66% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $115,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

FMB opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

