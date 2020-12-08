Morgan Stanley Buys 4,218,450 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.91% of Nielsen worth $96,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 6.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,138,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 127.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

