Morgan Stanley Buys 525,733 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Nucor worth $97,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Nucor by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

