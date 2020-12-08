Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 17.88% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $108,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFA opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.