Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,268 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 67,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of NXP Semiconductors worth $112,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 179,542 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $197,761,000 after acquiring an additional 127,797 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,815 shares of company stock worth $4,962,308. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $167.27. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

