Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,893 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.43% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $97,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 326,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

