Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of WEC Energy Group worth $97,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 143,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 407,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

