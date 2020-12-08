Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 135,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Enbridge worth $114,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $242,440,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 70.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,339 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

NYSE ENB opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.6167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

