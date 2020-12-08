Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.60% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $95,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,131,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 137.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 117,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 68,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

