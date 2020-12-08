Morgan Stanley Has $103.84 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,993,034 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 424,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in eBay were worth $103,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

