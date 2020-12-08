Morgan Stanley Has $107.36 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of International Paper worth $107,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of IP opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

