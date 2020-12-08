Morgan Stanley Has $107.64 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,396,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $107,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 143,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 57.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

