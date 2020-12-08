Morgan Stanley Has $112.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.45% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $112,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 634,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 623,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,655,000 after acquiring an additional 186,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 512,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,603 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $85.26.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

