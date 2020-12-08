Morgan Stanley Has $93.69 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 397,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $93,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

