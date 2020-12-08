Morgan Stanley Has $94.93 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Ross Stores worth $94,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Ross Stores by 123.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 217.1% during the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.