Morgan Stanley Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $356.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $356.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LULU. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.52.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $371.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.63 and a 200 day moving average of $329.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after buying an additional 1,217,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.