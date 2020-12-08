Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 639,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,312 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Global Payments worth $113,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Global Payments by 139.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 163,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 95,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $376,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

Global Payments stock opened at $199.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 118.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

