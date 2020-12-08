Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Agilent Technologies worth $99,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 933,535 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,898,000 after purchasing an additional 526,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,837,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

