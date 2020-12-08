Morgan Stanley Purchases 109,664 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.78% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $108,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.